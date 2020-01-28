Roger Olson

Roger H. Olson, age 84, passed away January 24, 2020 at his home in Blair. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following the service, there will be a luncheon at First Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in the Minden, Iowa Cemetery.
Roger was born on July 28, 1935 in Garfield, Minnesota, the son of Fred and Gladys Olson. Roger graduated from high school in Alexandria, Minnesota from Gustavus College in St. Peter, Minnesota and he received a master's degree from Kansas State University. Prior to coming to Blair, Roger taught math at Tarkio College in Tarkio, MO for five years and at Dana College in Blair for 35 years. He was a very active member of First Lutheran Church in Blair and a charter member of the Blair Kiwanis Club. Roger enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews, reading and doing crossword puzzles, having coffee with friends and watching sports events.
Roger is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 45 years, as well as many nieces and nephews, Dana College faculty and students and other friends.
Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church, Danish American Archives of Blair or the American Cancer Society.