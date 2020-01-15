Peter J. Kaiser Jr. age 77 of Blair, passed away January 12, 2020 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Graveside Services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, from 6-8 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Peter was born on May 2, 1942 in Sterling, Colorado the son of Peter J. Sr. and Gertrude (Helmer) Kaiser. When Pete was young his family moved to Ashland, farming there for a number of years before moving to Omaha. He attended and graduated from Omaha Tech. After High School, Pete married Rebecca Kerr. Pete served in the United States Navy for four years before being honorably discharged. Pete was blessed with three sons. Pete had a long career with OPPD working as a lineman. On August 23, 1997 Pete was united in marriage to Nancy Hansen. The couple made their home in Blair. After his retirement from OPPD he enjoyed fishing for walleye in South Dakota and spent time driving for Woodhouse. Pete enjoyed various hobbies including woodworking, lapidary, and working on his 1952 Ford Pickup. Pete especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Pete is survived by his wife Nancy, sons: Peter K. (Trina) Kaiser, Joseph A. (Carolyn) Kaiser and Jess A. (Michelle) Kaiser; grandchildren: Skye, Autumn, Christopher, Jacob, Justin, Kaylin, Christian, and Kathryne; six great grandchildren, brother David Kaiser, sister in law Donna Kaiser along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward, sisters: Joan, Judy, and Marge and great grandson Jonah.