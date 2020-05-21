Myra White was born on April 2, 1931, in Kennard to George and Lillie Wrich. She departed peacefully on May 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Cottages in Papillion.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted White, and first husband, Francis "Mac" McAllister; sister Opal Penke and brothers Melvin and Merle Wrich.
Myra is survived by her son, Steve McAllister (Gayle Haner) of Blair; daughters, Dianne Christiansen (Ken) of Sun City, AZ; Lori Pieper (John) of Papillion; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Myra loved to travel, especially to Arizona and Laughlin, Nev., where she enjoyed her favorite pastime. She will be missed by her family and friends, especially those at Richmont Village in Bellevue.
A private family service will be held next summer. Please consider a donation to Myra's church, St. James Methodist in Bellevue.