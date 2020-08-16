Mitchell L. Hazen age 63 of Blair, passed away August 12, 2020 at his home in Blair. Funeral services were held Monday, August 17 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Mitch was born November 5, 1956 in Oconto, Wisconsin the son of Lloyd and Caryl (Leigh) Hazen. He was raised in Wisconsin and then later moved to Colorado where he met Sandy Anderson; the couple moved to Nebraska and were married at the Orum Church on July 6, 1985. The couple raised their family in Blair, Nebraska. Mitch was a talented carpenter who built custom homes for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; children Matthew (Taylor) Hazen, Patrick (Crystal) Hazen, William Hazen, and Michelle (Matt) Safford; grandchildren: Ace, Ivy, Rylie, and Zoey; siblings Peggy Hazen, Allen Hazen, Scott (Mary) Hazen and Tom (Tina) Hazen; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.