Michael J. McVeigh was born Sept. 30, 1952 and passed on Jan. 18, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Pearl McVeigh; brothers, Lonnie and Jim; and sister, Beverly Vogel. Survived by wife, Andrea; children, Michaela and Matthew; sister, Janie Simmons (Tom); nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 24, from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 p.m., West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com