Mary Ann Cordle

It is with profound sadness we mourn the passing of Mary Cordle, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On February 6 2020 she peacefully left us to enter into the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Mary was born in Omaha NE, on October 16, 1924 to Louis and Mary Zysk.
She was the beloved mother of Dennis (Emile), Rick (Joyce), Jim (Kim) and Chris (Bruce) Stricklett. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 20 Great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Jeanie. She was preceded by her husband Carl and sisters Helen and Louise.
Mary lived a full life as a wonderful mother, Grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She loved to cook, was a highly skilled seamstress, and enjoyed playing cards, games and gardening was also a passion.Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons and daughter strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Mary's life was held at Country Bible Church Blair NE, February 10, 2020. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE. Visitation was held at Campbell Aman Funeral Home Blair, NE Sunday.
Memorials are suggested to Crowell Home Blair.