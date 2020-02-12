Mary Ann Cordle

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.