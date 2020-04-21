LaVerne O Schmidt

LaVerne Otto Schmidt, age 87 of Arlington, NE passed away April 18, 2020 at Nye Pointe. LaVerne was born October 9, 1932 at Bennington, NE; the oldest son of Otto and Marie Schmidt.
LaVerne was united in marriage to Shirley Loftis on October 2, 1953 in Fremont, NE. LaVerne was a farmer all his life. The first several years of the marriage he also drove a semi for Bellcreek during the winters. This was a job he truly loved. In the 1960's LaVerne and Shirley took over the dairy operation from his parents. The dairy became a family operation, with all the children sharing in the daily chores. In 1981, in order to have more free time, he went to row crop farming until his retirement. LaVerne enjoyed taking vacations and traveling to visit family and friends.
Survivors include; wife, Shirley of Arlington and 4 children; Leland Schmidt of Sunrise Beach, MO, Craig (Lori) Schmidt of Arlington, NE, Debra O'Neill of LaVista, NE, Vicki (Pat) Hilden of Boonville, MO, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother, Melvin (Sally) Schmidt of Arlington, NE; sisters-in-law, Iva Mae Johnson of Fremont and Valdene Loftis of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eleanor Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Lynda Arnold Schmidt, and son-in-law, Terry O'Neill.
Memoriasl may be directed to American Alzheimer's Association.
Private family services well be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and burial will take place at Herman cemetery.
