Kathleen Conety

On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, Kathleen (Nanfito) Conety, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 77.
Kathy was born on Sept. 24th, 1942, in Omaha, to Charles and Ethelyn (Major) Nanfito. Kathy always loved the outdoors and animals. She had several horses in high school, which she boarded at the family farm north of Tekamah. She competed in area rodeos, and was a champion in several events, including barrel racing. She earned her undergraduate degree, with a major in English, from Omaha University, and then received her teaching certificate from UNO. She continued her education to earn two Masters degrees. Kathy had 30 years in the Education field. She was employed at Blair High School where she taught Health & P.E. and coached volleyball.
On Oct. 13th, 1962, she married Brian Conety where they resided in Herman and began their life together. They enjoyed fishing, watching Nebraska football, and playing cribbage and Euchre.
Kathy had a passion for the outdoors which evolved into her green thumb in gardening. Her salsa is legendary! She was an avid reader, and the Tekamah Library was a great resource of reading material for her. Her generosity was seen every day by her friends, neighbors and family, especially in the sharing of her baked and canned goods.
Kathy's quick wit and fun-loving spirit was always seen by those that surrounded her. Her dry sense of humor was loved by all!
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Brian; father, Charles and mother, Ethelyn; brother, Anthony; and great-grandchild, Rowan Elyse. She is survived by her three children, James (Deborah) Conety, Jon (Angela) Conety, Jennifer (Sterling) Brownell; sisters Marianne (Don) Maxwell, Eileen (Bruce) Sundberg, Meg (Steve) Jones, and Jacqueline Nanfito. Kathy is also survived by her grandchildren, Nick, Garrett, Dustin, Derek and great-grandchildren Dawson, Johanna (Jojo) and Layla.
With the current world circumstances, Kathy's life will be celebrated at a later date so that all of her friends and family can gather with loving and fun memories.