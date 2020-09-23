Joe A. Reyzlik, 93 of Blair, died September 21, 2020 at Crowell Home in Blair. Graveside Services will be held in the Blair Cemetery.
Joe Reyzlik was born May 21, 1927 in Tekamah to Joe and Rose Reyzlik. The family moved to Blair in 1939. Joe graduated from Blair High School in 1945. He entered the Armed Forces in 1945. He was married to Mary Lou Neuman in September of 1951.
Joe is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, parents Joe and Rose Reyzlik, brother Frank Reyzlik, sister Madeline Cooper and brother-in-law Frank Cooper.
Memorials may be directed to Reach Church of Blair, formerly Country Bible.