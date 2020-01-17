James "Jim" Scheffler

James (Jim) Orval Scheffler, age 90 of Blair, passed away January 14, 2020. Services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church of Blair. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22 from 5-7 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Jim was born November 3, 1929 in Blair, NE to Orval and Alice (Beck) Scheffler. He is Proceeded in death by mother Alice, Father Orval and brother William. Jim is survived by his wife Eunice, son William (Bill) Scheffler, grandchildren: Emilee Jochim, Caleb Scheffler, Alex Scheffler and Eliott Scheffler; as well as 4 great grandchildren.
Jim was a Korean War veteran in the U. S. Air Force. He owned and operated Scheffler's Sporting Goods which had been in existence since 1896; it was originally started by his grandfather as a harness shop. Jim always greeted you with a warm hug or a handshake. Jim retired in 2000 and continued his love of Tennis, Racquetball, Pickleball and Golf. He was known for his athletic nature and social spirit. Jim's first love was for his family. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or the Blair Volunteer Rescue Squad.