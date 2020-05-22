Logan resident Jack L. Bard passed away May 14, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney at the age of 90. He was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Norton, Kan., the son of Joe and Alice (Horning) Bard.
He grew up on the family farm south of Prairie View, Kan., and attended Victor School. Following school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1952.
After returning home, he started his career working in the oil fields with Cities Service/OXY USA. He worked his way up through various positions until his retirement.
Jack also operated his own business, "Jack's Refrigeration." He serviced and repaired appliances, along with anything else needed, for many in the area.
He was a member of the Logan Christian Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Norton and the American Legion in Norton, before transferring his membership to the Ralph DeFors American Legion Post in Logan.
His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, an especially enjoyed visiting with his friends and family. He took special pride in his garden and enjoyed sharing the produce with everyone. He loved to "tinker" around in his shop, always keeping busy.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice; his wife, Loretta; and a sister, Eloyse Schultz.
Survivors include his two sons, Jack "Bo" Bard, Jr. and wife Dianna of Merced, Cal.; Larry Bard and wife Laurie of Great Bend and two stepdaughters, Laura Dunham and husband Mike of Blair, and Suzi Taylor and husband Bennett of Fontanelle; seven grandchildren, Dorian, Dillon, Lexi, Robert, Joey, Leann and Shae; three great-grandchildren, Stasi, Shadow and Shaedyn; nieces; nephews; and many special friends.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the Logan Christian Church with Pastor Troy Buss officiating. The service may be viewed at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial followed in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors by the Ralph DeFors American Legion Post No. 281, Logan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Logan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 563, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.