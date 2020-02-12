Elaine Ahrens

Elaine W. (Quist) Ahrens of Blair passed away on January 28, 2020 at her daughters' home in Arden Hills, MN. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Thursday, February 20 at First Lutheran Church in Blair with graveside services to follow at the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, from 6PM to 8PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Elaine was born January 19, 1934 to Edward and Goldie (Fryman) Quist in Herman, NE and was raised on a farm west of Blair. Elaine had 2 older sisters, Betty Ann and Norma. She attended the Summer Country School and graduated from Blair High School in 1951. On April 12, 1953 at the Methodist Church in Blair, Elaine married her childhood sweetheart, Dareld, and they were happily married for 50 years. They were blessed with two children, Cheryl and Keith.
Elaine and Dareld lived most of their life on the farm west of Blair on the Papio Valley. Elaine worked side by side with Dareld on the farm and was always busy with gardening, canning and freezing food. In 1979, they moved to town when Keith married Debra. Then in 1985, they moved to Dareld's childhood farm to take care of his mother in her home for 10 years, and there they retired.
Elaine was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sew and crochet and made the best lemon meringue pies. Elaine and Dareld were fortunate to travel to many places in their time together and they loved their many adventures. After Dareld's death in 2004, Elaine traveled independently on her own, this time to Wyoming. In Wyoming, she fell in love with the people, the mild weather and her beloved Tetons. She made many new friends there. Elaine will be deeply missed by her friends, family and everyone who knew her.
Elaine is survived by her children: Cheryl (Tom) Whittles of Arden Hills, MN & Keith (Debra) Ahrens of Blair. Five grandchildren: Marc (Nichole) Nielsen, Elko/New Market, MN; Rachael Ahrens, Austin, TX; Jason Nielsen, Thousand Oaks, CA; Rebecca (Mike) Halverson, Cedar Falls, IA; Kristopher (Katelyn) Ahrens, Papillion, NE. Five great-grandchildren: Declan Nielsen, Audrey Halverson, Thork Nielsen, Hailey Halverson, and Miura Nielsen along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband Dareld. Sister's and Brother-in-law's, William and Betty Ann Phifer and Don and Norma Olson. Parents Edward and Goldie Quist.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shoshoni Senior Center P.O. Box 27 Shoshoni, WY 82649. This center was a lifeline for Elaine and many others and held a very dear place in her heart.