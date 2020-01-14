Cynthia Eileen Vogt
Cynthia Eileen Vogt, age 53 of Blair, NE.

Born: February 9, 1966, Omaha, NE.

Died: January 11, 2020, Blair, NE.

Preceded in death by: father, William Boyd.

Survived by: husband, David Vogt, son, Anthony Vogt, mother, Judy Boyd, brothers, Craig (Shan) Boyd and Jason Boyd, mother-in-law, Carol Vogt, all of Blair, sister-in -law, Lisa Vogt, Omaha, six nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: 6:00-8:00 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:00 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Abiding Faith Baptist Church, Ft. Calhoun, NE.

MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: The Vogt Family.

INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery.

