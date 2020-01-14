Cynthia Eileen Vogt, age 53 of Blair, NE.
Born: February 9, 1966, Omaha, NE.
Died: January 11, 2020, Blair, NE.
Preceded in death by: father, William Boyd.
Survived by: husband, David Vogt, son, Anthony Vogt, mother, Judy Boyd, brothers, Craig (Shan) Boyd and Jason Boyd, mother-in-law, Carol Vogt, all of Blair, sister-in -law, Lisa Vogt, Omaha, six nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: 6:00-8:00 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:00 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Abiding Faith Baptist Church, Ft. Calhoun, NE.
MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: The Vogt Family.
INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
402-468-5678