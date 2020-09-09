Berniece M. Scott

Berniece Marie (Guy) Scott of Blair, NE was born to parents Clinton and Irene Guy on May 13, 1939 in Blair, NE and she died September 3, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Berniece graduated from Blair High School in 1956 and lived in Blair most of her life. Berniece loved being around her family and cherished her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. She also always opened her home to other family and her children's friends. She loved to bowl and bowled on a league in Blair for many years. She also was an avid Husker fan and spent her Saturdays in the fall watching the Huskers.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clinton Guy and Irene Wattenbarger and stepfather Leon Wattenbarger, sister and brother in law Bonnie Conway and John Conway, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Berniece is survived by her brother Warner (Betty) Guy, children Clint (Eva) Scott, Mike (Debbie) Scott, Rick (Connie) Scott and Brenda (John) Christoffersen. Grandchildren Jennifer (Jay) Bryce, Mona (Ramsey) Dababneh, Heather (Aaron) Kelberlau, Raymond Scott, Jill (Matt) Ryan, Jesse Nownes, Tony Scott, Steven (Megan) Scott, Dan Scott, Colton Christoffersen Cailyn (Brett) Shald, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of the donors choice. Services are currently pending with Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.campbellaman.com