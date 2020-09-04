PUBLIC NOTICE
N O T I C E
A total of 153 cases will be heard by the Board in September, 2020. The following case(s) sentenced in Washington County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
September 18, 2020 – 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center – Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Mueller, Christian 88042 Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
ZNEZ ENT 9-4-20
