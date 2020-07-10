Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Blair High School had given up on football.
After reported “financial embarrassment” in 1936 — just 33 season tickets were sold — the Bears were benched in 1937. They didn't play a game.
“The team wasn't winning, the town didn't support it, and the morale in the squad and in the school was at low ebb,” the Omaha World-Herald wrote.
Things seemed bleak, but that's when John “Choppy” Rhodes arrived.
The Ansley native came to prominence as a Nebraska football player during the 1920s, helping the Cornhuskers earn an upset of Notre Dame's vaunted “Four Horseman” before later coaching his college's baseball team. The Nebraska native added University of Wyoming head football coach and athletic director to his resume from 1930 to 1932, and had a stint leading a St. Louis professional team in 1934, before reviving Blair's dead program in 1938.
Enthusiasm was high from the start as 47 Bears were on the field for opening drills that September. Former Husker and Arlington farmer Hugh Rhea helped coach as did former Dana College standouts Merton and Stanley Jensen.
BHS prepared for its first season in almost two years cautiously, though. Not many players had prior experience before facing Oakland on Sept. 16.
Despite that fact, about 800 showed up to watch coach Rhodes' debut — a shocking 26-0 drubbing. The Bears scored on their very first drive with Roy Long's “short flip” to Victor Payne resulting in the school's first touchdown since '36.
Long — who later became a Husker himself — shined at quarterback for BHS, displaying an accurate arm and proficient running on a 30-yard score. George Thornburgh added big running gains, Ray Debolt executed a long kickoff return and Warren Rounds logged an interception in the opener. Neil Stanley, meanwhile, had a hand in one blocked punt, though the Bears earned two against the overmatched Oakland squad.
Even second-stringers such as “Base” Sylvis, Ralph Nielsen, Jack Schafer, Darrell Ladwig, Jimmy Williams, Jimmy Joe Gutschow, Bob Will, Vangyle Raver, Vaden Webster, Jim Eliassen and Frank Wolff earned ink in the Pilot-Tribune after their team's impressive debut.
The Bears didn't miss a step in their second game either. Though the “ancient” annual rivalry game against Tekamah had been moved up from its regular spot on Thanksgiving weekend, lineman Adrian Flynn served as a team captain in front of a reported 1,500 fans. In no time at all, BHS had gone from selling 33 season tickets in 1936 to nearly 500.
Blair led Tekamah just 7-0 at halftime, but Long's 50-yard punt return touchdown to start the second half spurred a 33-6 rout — the Bears' second of the season. With that, the hype train surrounding Rhodes rebuilt football program had completely taken off.
The Bears won four more in a row, leveling most of their competition. Valley stood no chance as 41-6 losers before Lyons fell 19-7. Plattsmouth went down 20-7 and Wahoo lost 13-6 as Rhodes' undersized team — with an average weight of about 150 pounds — moved to 6-0.
The season finale, though, was heralded a big one. A cartoon depicting Blair's run through the season made the front page of the newspaper with only a sizable Omaha Creighton Prep caricature standing in the way of the Bears' undefeated season. Admissions cost 25 and 35 cents each with about 1,200 people showing up to watch the Nov. 4 game, resulting in a $321 gate. “Financial embarrassment” was no longer an apt description of the football program.
On the field, though, coach Skip Palrang's Creighton Prep squad outclassed BHS 44-0 in front of stunned crowd.
“If there had have been a coyote on the nearby hills, it would have moaned dismally,” the first line of the Pilot-Tribune game story read. The 11-man team from Omaha was just bigger, stronger and flat-out better in 1938.
Still, a Pilot-Tribune columnist stood behind Rhodes' progress. The school's return to the gridiron had been a success. A new six-man football program at the junior high level, led by coach Charles Hepfinger, seemed like a sign of even more to come.
After two years away, Rhodes coached the Bears again in 1941 and 1942 before he later died in 1951 at the age of 48. The standout athlete and coach was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He's also a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame as well as Blair High School football history.
