4-H, YMCA pair up for virtual youth 4K
Washington County 4-H and the Blair Family YMCA have teamed up to orchestrate a 4-H & YMCA 4K with the youth participants becoming eligible for prizes.
The virtual event began Monday and will conclude May 10. Participants are asked to set a aside time to plan a safe route for running, walking, biking or “even dancing” to complete 2.49 miles worth of activity.
The youngsters can enter the contest by getting their photos taken during their efforts. A 4-H, YMCA or Husker T-shirt — or a favorite exercise shirt — is suggested to be worn.
The photos can then be posted to the Nebraska Extension-Washington County or Blair Family YMCA Facebook pages to become eligible. Photos can also be emailed to washingtoncounty4h@unl.edu to be entered.
The prize-winning photos will be drawn May 11. Prizes include a month-long YMCA family membership, a 4-H enrollment fee and a free YMCA youth sport signup.
Shrine Bowl selects new date
The 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will now be played July 11 at at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney, according to recent release.
The all-star football game was originally scheduled for June 6, but was delayed due to coronavirus concerns. The new date was established with the three main considerations of protecting the health of student-athletes and everyone involved, safeguarding the collective interest of players, parents and coaches, and a statewide Nebraska sports and academic calendar.
An Omaha World-Herald update noted that fan attendance is undetermined at this time, though NET has agreed to televise the game, according to Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald.
Blair father and son Bryan and Brady Soukup were announced as an assistant coach and player, respectiely, in the 2020 Shrine Bowl during February.
The Shrine Bowl's new date was announced within 24 hours of the Nebraska Coaches Association's decision to cancel its all-star basketball, volleyball and softball games. Those games had been scheduled to take place July 20-22 in Lincoln.
Little League World Series canceled for first time
Little League International recently announced the cancellation of its 2020 Little League World Series and Region Tournaments.
The cancellations are the first in the history of the organization, which was set to celebrate its 75th World Series this summer.
As of Friday, Blair Little League continues to monitor ongoing Nebraska coronavirus measures, while holding out hope of a regular season slate of games this summer. The board of directors post continual updates on its social media, including the Blair Little League Facebook page.
NSWCA selects 4 Bears to all-star team
Though the 2020 NSWCA All-Star Duals will not take place this year, the Blair wrestling team recognized its athletes who were selected to join the festivities.
Seniors Brady Soukup, Brody Karls, Tyler Curtis and Hank Frost were selected. BHS publicly announced the news Friday.
— Staff reports
