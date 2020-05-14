The Fremont Trap Team seniors met for the last time May 6 at the Valley Trap Range.
Young marksmen and women on the team come from Fremont, North Bend and Arlington. Three AHS seniors took part in the final meeting.
Connor Jurey, Lily Hilgenkamp and Lawson Oerman likely would've wanted to cap their senior years at the 51st Cornhusker Trapshoot in Doniphan, which would have taken place earlier this month before coronavirus concerns ruined the season. Hilgenkamp finished with 94 hit targets during Senior Division competition in 2019 at the 50th edition of the state competition. She is an honor roll student and the Arlington FFA president.
Jurey, an honor roll student himself, finished with 132 hit targets during last year's state meet.
Oerman, meanwhile, hit 133 targets at the same meet. He also competed on the Eagles' wrestling team during his high school career.
Fremont Trap Team coaches are Becky Nielsen and Stephanie Gardema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.