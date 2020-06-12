We would like to thank Jenna Comes for the awesome tribute to our dad and grandpa, Lawrence Nelson, and also John Jacobs and Wayne Seuntjens.
Our dad loved nothing more than to put on his Legion uniform and be a part of Mapleton’s Memorial Day and July 4th celebrations. He was a proud World War II veteran and loved to see the flags fly in Mapleton. In fact, on many July 4 weekends, we would drive around the community and he loved to count all the flags that were displayed.
In his memory, we proudly display one more flag at God’s Little House . Thank you from the Lawrence Nelson family on such a touching article.
Sharon Nelson Meleney
Council Bluffs, formerly of Mapleton
