It’s hard to believe Memorial Day weekend is here. For many people, Memorial Day weekend won’t be the same this year due to COVID-19. Some of the Memorial Day services have been canceled.
Each year on Memorial Day weekend, I hurry back to Mapleton from spending time with family to cover Monday’s Memorial Day services. Each year, I’m glad to do it and honor these great heroes.
Growing up, I always attended the Memorial Day service in Lake City. It was a special time to visit my grandpa’s grave, find his flag on the Avenue of Flags display, and to hear his name called during the roll call of departed comrades.
While most Memorial Day services in the area have been canceled this year, I hope people still take the time to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who have fought for our country and our freedom.
Even though there might not be special services, many of the area Legions and VFWs will put up their flag displays and put special markers on the graves of deceased veterans.
Each year, I recognize more names that are read on the roll call of departed comrades at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mapleton.
The Memorial Day service in Mapleton would have been a little different this year. For years, Lawrence Nelson was involved with the service. I remember him giving the welcome or saying a prayer.
Lawrence passed away in January at the age of 93. He served in World War II and spent most of his military experience serving his country overseas in the Philippines. Lawrence was very proud to be a veteran.
As a former teacher/principal, he loved sharing his experience and stories with students.
John Jacobs was another veteran who also liked to share his story. I remember printing return address labels for him that had a picture of bomber he flew in the Air Force in the South Pacific. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 98.
These two veterans were special to the staff at the Mapleton Press. They would walk by the window daily on their way to the Beef-n-Brew for coffee and cards. They would stop in to visit or just knock on the window and wave.
Wayne Seunjtens was another veteran who shared with me his story about serving his country in Italy during World War II. I wrote a story about Wayne in the “Western Iowa Boomer” back in November 2011. I think he talked for over three hours and could have talked longer. While stationed in Italy, Wayne got to meet the Pope. Wayne passed away in 2015 at the age of 96.
Let’s help honor Lawrence, John, Wayne, and the countless other veterans by remembering them on Memorial Day.
This weekend, take the time to walk/drive through the cemetery in your area to remember the veterans who have not only passed away, but for all veterans and active service members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.