Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
February 4, 2010
Lynn and Ruth Hart are the new owners of the Maple Motel Steakhouse and Lounge. They are transitioning themselves and their son to becoming a family in the Midwest. Lynn grew up in South Dakota and Minnesota, but Ruth and their son, J. D, have lived in the New York City area all their lives.
Wayne and Wonnie Kuhlmann have been chosen to receive the 2009 Ricketts Leadership Award. They have provided more than 50 years of service to the Ricketts community.
Laura Maynard, daughter of Mark and Joanne Maynard of Rodney, has been named to the Dean’s Honor List at Morningside College for the 2009 Fall Semester.
20 Years Ago
February 3, 2000
A special meeting of the Maple Valley School Board was held on Jan. 25 at Correctionville. Board members toured the new River Valley High School building. Following the tour, a discussion was held on the advantages of hiring a construction manager for the proposed new building in Mapleton. They then voted to hire Septagon Construction Manager of Grimes for the project.
There was a light turnout for the Precinct Caucuses held Monday, Jan. 24, in Mapleton. Al Gore received the most votes at the Democratic Caucus, and George W. Bush was the favorite of the Republican attendees.
Commencement Exercises were held on December 17-18, 1999, at the University of Iowa. Becky Boyle of Danbury received Bachelor of Science degree and Michelle Herbst of Hornick graduated with a Masters degree in Physical Therapy.
30 Years Ago
February 1, 1990
Patty Lyon, a senior at Maple Valley High School, has had her artwork selected for a Youth Art Month exhibit. The work will be shown in the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda during Youth Art Month in March.
Shannon Koch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Koch of Mapleton, has been notified by the Western Iowa Regional Scholastic Art Awards that she will receive
Naval Reserve Storekeeper 3rd Class Patricia Leisinger of Mapleton recently enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Brown of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
January 31, 1980
The Monona County Pork Producers and Porkettes held their Annual Banquet Saturday evening. Karl Kulsholm of Algona was the guest speaker. Kulsholm came to the United States from Denmark where he lived under the terror of the Hitler regime.
An estimated 1,000 people filled the Maple Valley High School Gymnasium for the Music Boosters Variety Show. During the program, Superintendent C. R. Brown was honored for his many years of service. He will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Walter Funeral Homes of Mapleton, Ute, Anthon, and Danbury has been selected by Associated Funeral Directors Service International as the representative firm of the association.
50 Years Ago
January 29, 1970
The Maple Valley Wrestlers won the conference title by defeating Holstein, Monday night. Kevin Baagoe, Doug Uhl, Fred Krueger, and Bill Rogge all won scoring decisions. Tom Cameron had the only pin of the evening.
Four members of the Mapleton National Guard Unit were promoted recently. James Eckerman, Mike LeFebvre, and David Koenigs have been promoted to Specialist 5. Danny Dean was promoted to Specialist 4.
Marlene Albertsen, alto saxophone, and Jackie Rickert, bassoon, will represent Maple Valley High School at the Northwest Iowa Band Festival to be held on Feb. 7 at Cherokee
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
February 3, 2000
The Knights of Columbus of St. Boniface Church in Charter Oak, St. Mary’s in Ute, and St. Mary’s in Dow City sponsored their annual Free Throw Contest on Sunday afternoon. First place winners in their age group were Kayla Donscheski, Kristin Bumsted, Ashley Gotto, Tessa Lally, Kyle Savery, Jared Mohr, Jon McAndrews, Brett Boettger, and Ryan Donscheski.
Norman Carlson of Ute announces the engagement of his daughter, Nicole, and Mark Nelson, son of Arlo and Donna Nelson of Sioux City.
30 Years Ago
February 1, 1990
The Charter Oak-Ute Lady Bobcats defeated the Schleswig Lady Hawks, 102-59, Friday night. Roni Paulsen led the scoring with 42 points, Michelle Kuhlmann had 19, and Nikki Hageman, 18. Terri McDonald led in rebounding with 10 and Angie Meints had 8.
Henry Jerry Meeves graduated Alpha Beta Kappa with honors from the Denver Institute of Mapping, Drafting and Surveying on Dec. 22, 1989. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Meeves of rural Dunlap.
40 Years Ago
February 1, 1980
Mrs. Clara Mordhorst was honored on the occasion of her 90th birthday with a family dinner at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Elsie Dutler, in Holstein. Mrs. Mordhorst was born Jan. 29, 1890, to J. C. and Karen Johnson. She and her late husband, William, had three children, LaVerne, Elmer, and Elsie.
Air National Guard Airman David L. Woodard, son of Harriette Woodard of Sioux City, has been assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. He attended the Charter Oak-Ute School where his mother was formerly a teacher in the school system.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
February 3, 2000
The Annual Schleswig Businessmen’s Supper was held Jan. 25 at Shorty’s. Three new businesses were welcomed, L&J Appliance, Scott’s Welding, and Otto Construction. Chris Mahnken gave a presentation on a new project, “Caring for Schleswig’s Kids.”
Jim and Jolene Whiteing of Schleswig will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Feb. 13 at the Schleswig Community Building. They are the owners of Whiteing Construction and the Whiteing Greenhouse.
30 Years Ago
February 1, 1990
Coleen Cassens, Angie Goodin, James Dorfler, and Dirk Peters, Schleswig High School students, competed in the Large Group District Speech Contest held in Denison on Jan. 20. They received a I rating in the Group Improv Category and will compete at the State Contest on Feb. 3.
Marty Healy is the new Interim Pastor at the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. He was raised in Lohrville and has recently been residing in Sloan. He is a licensed minister.
40 Years Ago
January 31, 1980
The Schleswig Hawks had their first win of the season, defeating West Harrison, 52-51. Kevin Andresen led the Hawks with 14 points and Rex HInkhouse had 10.
Donita Ersnt of Schleswig High School was recently selected as a possible candidate of the cover of the 1980 Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament.
50 Years Ago
January 29, 1970
A sleigh-riding party for elementary school students whose parents are members of the Schleswig Community Golf Club was held on Jan. 20 with 34 children attending. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Miller and Mr. and Mrs. Bob O’Brien were in charge of the event.
Bruce H. Meyer, U.S. Navy, has been promoted to Machinist Mate 2nd Class. He is currently stationed on the USS Long Beach off the coast of Vietnam. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Meyer of Ricketts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.