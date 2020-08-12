West Central Community Action’s Monona County Outreach Office is offering help with school supplies this August. Because of the efforts of several county groups and individuals, there are a variety of school supplies available at the Outreach Office at 801 10th St. in Onawa.
In order to receive supplies, you must be a current client of West Central and you must bring your school’s list of required supplies. This program is intended to assist low income families and families who have had recent hardships in their lives.
If you are not currently a West Central client, you must contact the office prior to the following date. Items will be available for distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This year, the distribution will be done in a drive-through fashion at the back (south) door. Please stay in your cars!
If you have questions, please call 712-423-2603.
