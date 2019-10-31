ON TO STATE

Two MVAOCOU boys cross country runners qualified for the 2019 Class 2A State Cross Country meet after placing in the top 15 at the State Qualifying Meet in Orange City on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Dylan Blake was the individual champion, winning the meet with a time of 16:24.98. This is Blake’s fourth time qualifying for the State Cross Country Meet. Teammate Weston Beeson will make his second trip to State by placing 12th at the State Qualifying Meet with a time of 17:30.99. Pictured are, from left, are Coach Corey Dose, Dylan Blake, Weston Beeson, and Coach Alden Berkenpas. See page 8 for complete results from the State Qualifying Meet. The boys will compete in the Class 2A race at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Fort Dodge at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
