Bill Moos had us laughing Monday night during the Washington County Cattlemen's Association's get-together at Blair Marina.
The Nebraska Athletic Director has plenty of stories, new and old, and he delivers them with stellar comedic timing. While some guest speakers of his status I've heard sound like practiced salesmen, Moos comes off authentic.
The stories you've read about Moos are true. He sounds just like the Washington state cattleman we all heard about when he was hired in 2017. He sounds like a Nebraskan.
Since being brought into the fold, Moos has been busy. He's hired nine Huskers head coaches. Most notably, he's brought in Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg and new baseball coach Will Bolt.
And we don't yet have reason to believe those hires won't pan out. Nebraska football still has a long ways to go two seasons in, but Frost still has his fanbase pulling for him.
Listening to Moos on Monday, I feel even better about his, and the Huskers' future. I truly believe the AD has the fanbase's best interests in mind.
So, like the Washington County Cattlemen believe in their association's efforts to work for the area's beef producers, I've got to say I'm in Moos' corner.
Lastly, thank you to those who were very welcoming to the out-of-place sports reporter at Monday's meeting, thank you to both the Cattlemen and the Blair Marina for the fantastic steak, and thanks to Moos for the stories.
