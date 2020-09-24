Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
The Arlington girls basketball program memorably won the 2000 Class C1 State Basketball Championships with wins against Logan View, Grand Island Central Catholic and Chadron in the finals.
But the Eagles weren't the only Arlington hoops team to find success that year. The St. Paul's Lutheran School team coached by Dennis Rosenthal also made the pages of the Citizen newspaper with its efforts at a West Point tournament. The squad earned wins against Madison and Saint Paul-West Point to claim first-place.
Team members on the young team were Jenny DiGiorgio, Stephanie Wulf, Lacey McCarty, Rachel Royuk, Ashley Hamre, Jennifer Oerman, Annie Hunter, Danielle Hilgenkamp, Lesley Lauritsen, Beth Heybrook and Heather Doll.
