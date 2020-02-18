The Blair Bears will be sending seven wrestlers to the NSAA State Wrestling Championships this weekend. Among the state qualifiers, senior Dylan Berg finished on top of the 145-pound weight class at the Class B District 2 tournament to secure his spot in the state tournament.
In Berg's first match of the weekend, Berg won by pin over Garrett Jenkins of Waverly in just 4:39. For his quarterfinal match, he put in a tough fight to edge his opponent 10-3.
Berg's semifinal round, however was not won quite as easily. Berg won by decision over Nicholas Asche of Omaha Concordia with the final score of the match being 15-10.
Berg's final match of the day was a thrilling overtime win over Garrett Johnson of Platteview. Berg was quick on his feet to seal the victory at 8-6.
Berg holds a 27-17 record after going 4-0 at the district tournament.
Representing the Bears at 138 pounds is Hank Frost. He recently earned his 100th career win.
In Frost's first match of the tournament, he pinned his opponent Austin Meyer of Waverly in 1:06. His quarterfinal match had the same result, but this time Frost pinned his opponent Logan Hobbs of Nebraska City in just :54.
Frost's semifinal match victory did not come as easily. He won by just two points over Cameron Kort of Adams Central to secure his spot at the state tournament.
In his first place match, Frost was edged by Brady Thompson of O'Neill with the final score of the match being 5-3.
Frost placed second with a 3-1 record, falling by decision to Brady Thompson of O'Neill in his final match of the tournament. He will head into the state tournament with a 35-12 record.
At 132 pounds, Brody Karls recorded a 3-1 record to earn himself a spot at the state tournament.
In his first match of the weekend, Karls won by major decision over Freddy Basilio of Schuyler, with a final score of 8-0.
During his quarterfinal match, Karls pinned his opponent, Lio Dominguez of O'Neill in just 3:15.
To qualify for a spot in the state tournament, he won by decision over Oren Krumrei of York in a close 7-5 final match.
However, his first-place match did not go as he would have liked. In the quick match, Bryce Brown of Hastings won by pin in just 30 seconds to give him the victory over Karls.
Karls is finishing the regular season with a 15-4 record.
Blair's other two second-place finishers from the weekend were Treyton Jones at 160 pounds and Dex Larsen at 195 pounds. The two finish the regular season with records of 26-18 and 30-11, respectively.
The two third-place finishers for Blair were Tyler Curtis at 126 pounds and Braden Hanson at 182 pounds. Curtis will be heading into the state tournament with a record of 22-10, while Hanson will head to Omaha with a record of 33-11.
The Bears collected 26 total district wins with 12 pins.
CLASS B DISTRICT 2 TOURNAMENT
Friday-Saturday at Blair High School
Team standings: Hastings 271.5, Blair 148, York 131, O'Neill 108, Adams Central 102, Platteview 99.5, Nebraska City 95, Waverly 81, Schuyler 44, Omaha Concordia 42, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 34, Crete 19.
INDIVIDUAL BLAIR RESULTS
(Weight: Wrestler, season record, tournament record, place)
State Qualifiers
126 pounds: Tyler Curtis, 22-10, 5-1, 3rd
132: Brody Karls, 15-4, 3-1, 2nd
138: Hank Frost, 35-12, 3-1, 2nd
145: Dylan Berg, 27-17, 4-0, 1st
160: Treyton Jones, 26-18, 2-1, 2nd
182: Braden Hanson, 33-11, 3-1, 3rd
195: Dexter Larsen, 30-11, 2-1, 2nd
Bears
106: Jesse Loges, 25-19, 1-2
113: Luke Frost, 10-29, 0-2
120: Shay Bailey, 3-19, 0-2
152: Duncan Loges, 24-20, 1-2
170: Yoan Camejo, 9-6, 0-2
220: Lance Hume, 27-19, 1-2
285: Brady Soukup, 31-13, 1-2
