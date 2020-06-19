Officials of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game received positive news Monday when the state's updated Directed Health Measures were announced, allowing for the return of contact sports July 1.
Former Arlington Eagle Remington Gay, meanwhile, received his good news a few weeks earlier. He'll join Blair's Brady Soukup and more of the state's best as a player during the July 11 high school all-star football game in Kearney.
“I was excited,” Gay said of the news. “My whole goal is to beat my dad in everything.”
And before his recent inclusion, Remington's father, Troy, held Shrine Bowl status without his son. Now, though, about 30 years after Troy's appearance, the future Midland football player will compete on that level, too.
Gay is already getting into football shape for the game as he's been training with his new Warriors teammates. He said Monday that his Midland coaches are doing what they can to get him even more prepared.
“I thought I knew a lot about football,” Gay said, noting that he's already picking up so much more during his meetings and workouts with the Warriors.
The former state wrestling champion, and offensive and defensive lineman, currently sits at 230 pounds, but will work his way up to 250 for his upcoming college career.
Soukup, meanwhile, has been weightlifting and running to stay in the best shape he can be before his freshman season at Concordia University.
The offensive and defensive lineman was picked to play in the Shrine Bowl in February.
“I'm just excited to play the game again,” the former Blair Bear said Monday. “It's some of the best kids in Nebraska.”
He expects the all-star competition will be beneficial as he begins his college career this fall.
“I just want to play my best,” Soukup said.
Brady's father, Blair football coach Bryan Soukup, will serve as an assistant coach in the July 11 Shrine Bowl. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
