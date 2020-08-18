PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Kennard
A regular and advertised meeting of the Village of Kennard Board of Trustees was held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Village Office.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance notice thereof by posting in three locations in the Village. Notice was also given to all Board members. Availability of the agenda was given with the advanced notice. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.
Chairman Clint Pearson called the meeting to order at 7:02pm. In attendance were Board members Russ Cook, Bob Dunkle, Jeanie Clark, Joe Burmood and Clerk Maria Bottger.
Chairman Pearson advised those present of the location of the Open Meetings poster as required per State Statute 84-1407 through 84-1411.
A motion was made by Dunkle, seconded by Clark, to approve the August 4th, 2020 agenda, the July 7th, 2020 meeting minutes, the August 2020 Bills and the July 2020 Treasurer’s report. Motion carried.
Two members of the Planning Board were present to recommend keeping 5th St, North of Linn St as is and not vacating it to Maloley, who has requested ownership of said street. The Board of Trustees discussed the pros and cons of vacating versus keeping 5th St. Discussion of partial vacating was made- no decisions at this time.
The Brohm grass by the auditorium was discussed. Clerk will draw up agreement for its care.
New park equipment was discussed. No decision made.
Clerk resignation was accepted.
No junk ordinances, quiet title was discussed, clerk to ask questions to lawyer.
The accountant came to review the preliminary budget worksheets and budget timeline.
Seeing no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:06 P.M.
** Unless otherwise noted, voting is unanimous.
Clint Pearson -- Chairman
Maria Bottger – Village Clerk
ZNEZ PT 8-18-20
