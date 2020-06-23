NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Harrison County Landfill Commission invites all interested parties to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Landfill Office. The purpose of the meeting is to review the current solid waste programs and to discuss future solid waste activities. The meeting is a requirement of the IA Dept. of Natural Resources, to update the Harrison County Landfill Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan. The public is invited to participate in the discussion. This will be the 2nd and final public meeting, to discuss the Comprehensive Plan, before final voting in August.
MVTN 7-1-20
