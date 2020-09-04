PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
EASTERN NEBRASKA HUMAN SERVICES AGENCY
AND REGION VI BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE
GOVERNING BOARD MEETING
Public Notice is hereby given that the September 2020 meeting of the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency, Duet, Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, and Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare Governing Board has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th at 3:30 PM to be held at the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency/Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare Building, 4715 South 132 Street, Omaha. Please note, we will follow physical distancing guidelines and will require masks to be worn during the duration of this meeting. An agenda for such meeting is available for public inspection at the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency/Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare Building, 4715 South 132 Street, Omaha, however, the Governing Board reserves the right to modify the agenda at such meeting when convened.
ZNEZ ENT 9-4-20
