PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Regular Meeting
June 8, 2020 7:00 p.m.
Deerfield Primary Library
By Live Viewing at BSDN Live YouTube
Information concerning the Open Meeting Law, Chapter 84, Article 14 of Nebraska State Statutes, is posted on the wall in this room and attached to the public agenda electronically.
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, President, called the Board of Education Regular Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Nebraskans are facing unprecedented challenges to conduct open, public meetings in the face of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Recommendations to limit social gatherings to fight the spread of the virus have generated several questions and concerns about the ability of public bodies to meet electronically. In response, Governor Ricketts issued Executive Order No. 20-24 (“Order”), which provides a limited waiver of certain requirements of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§84-1407 to 84-1414 (2014, Cum. Supp. 2018, Supp. 2019). The order permits all public bodies in the state to meet by videoconference, telephone conference call, and other telecommunications applications, so long as members of the public and the media are provided access to the meetings in some manner.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Brandi Petersen, Kari Loseke, Deb Parks, Brittney Gunderson, Laura Ronning and Denise Ray.
Present Board Members Electronically via Zoom: Steve Callaghan, Lyle Schjodt and Bob Schoby.
3. Approval of Absent Board Members – None
4. Pledge of Allegiance
Dr. Gilson led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
5. Public Hearing for Board Policy 1005.03-Parental Involvement Policy
Per state statue §79-531 through §79-533, each school district shall develop, adopt, and annually review and reaffirm a policy outlining parental involvement in regard to 1) how the school district will provide access to parents concerning textbooks, tests, and other curriculum materials used in the school district; 2) how the school district will handle requests by parents to attend and monitor courses, assemblies, counseling sessions, and other instructional activities; 3) under what circumstances parents may ask that their children be excused from testing, classroom instruction, and other school experiences the parents may find objectionable; 4) how the school district will provide access to records of students; 5) what the school district’s testing policy will be; and 6) how the school district participates in surveys of students and the right of parents to remove their children from such surveys. The Blair Community Schools Board of Education entered into public hearing at 7:05 p.m. No members of the public were present and did not notify any board members of any concerns. The public hearing closed at 7:07 p.m.
6. Public Hearing for the 2020-21 Student Fees Schedule
The Blair Community Schools Board of Education entered into public hearing for the purpose of public comments on proposed changes to administrative regulation 504.20R1-Student Fees Schedule and 502.20-Student Fees for the 2020-21 school year at 7:08 p.m. The only changes noted are to the cost of school lunches. Grades K-5: $2.90, grades 6-12: $3.20 and Adult lunches: $3.85 for the 2020-21 school year. It was noted the Chromebook fee was listed as grades K-12 and should be grades 6-12. This is noted on page 3, item 2a. No members of the public were present and did not notify any board members of any concerns. The public hearing closed at 7:14 p.m.
7. Approval of Emergency Additions to the Agenda – None
8. Call for Removal of Consent Agenda Items – None
9. Approval of the Consent Agenda
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
9.1. Waiver of reading minutes from previous meeting.
9.2. Acceptance of minutes of the previous meetings as published.
9.3. Receipt of Communications
9.4. Treasurer’s Report
9.5. Audit of Claims
10. Business
10.1. Items removed from Consent Agenda – None
10.2. Recognitions – None
10.3. Acceptance of Gifts
10.3.1. Cubby’s Convenience Store – Blair
Cubby's Convenience Store pledged to donate $1.00 to Blair Community Schools for every large pizza Cubby's sold. The District received a check from Cubby's in the amount of $1,175.
Thank you to Cubby's for their continued support and commitment to Blair Community Schools.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation from Cubby’s for large pizzas sold in the amount of $1,175 passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.3.2. Pacific Life Foundation 3T’s of Education Grant
Arbor Park Intermediate has been awarded a 2020 Pacific Life Foundation 3T's of Education grant for $3,000. The grant will be used to purchase iPads for our students and teachers to use for instruction and activities.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation from Pacific Life Foundation 3T’s for $3,000 to purchase iPads for Arbor Park Intermediate passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.3.3. NAC Development Corporation Grant
Arbor Park was awarded a $1,000 grant from NAC Development Corporation to fund the 4th grade field trip to the Omaha Symphony.
On January 31st, students were able to attend the Omaha Symphony Concerts for Youth program entitled, "Music and Mathematics, a Game Show." They were able to experience the joy of symphonic music combined with learning about mathematical skill. Mrs. Dickinson, 3-5 Vocal Music teacher, collaborated with the classroom teachers on this unit.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation for $1,000 grant from NAC Development Corporation to fund the 4th grade field trip to the Omaha Symphony passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.4. Consideration of Communications – None
10.5. Comments from The Public
This is traditionally the portion of the meeting when members of the public normally address the board about matters of public concern. Oral public comment will not be accepted however, written public concern or comment is always accepted and can be sent to the Board Presidents email account at kloseke@blairschools.org.
10.6. Committee Reports
10.6.1. Policy Committee
The Policy Committee met on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. by Zoom (videoconferencing). A report of the committee meeting was given by Deb Parks.
Motion Passed: I move to approve on second and final notification revisions to 504.14-Secret Societies, Initiations, Hazing or Gang Activities and Policy 504.15-Smoking, Drinking, or Drugs passed with a motion by Deb Parks and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to reaffirm new policies, 1008.01-Emergency Closing and 1008.02-Emergency Exclusion, passed with a motion by Deb Parks and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.6.2. Curriculum Committee
The Curriculum Committee met on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. by Zoom (videoconferencing). A report of the committee meeting was given by Denise Ray.
10.6.3. BG&T Committee
The BG&T Committee met on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. by Zoom (videoconferencing). A report of the committee meeting was given by Lyle Schjodt.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the quote from Rubber Recycle in the amount of $73,803.25 for the purchase of rubber mulch to resurface North Primary, South Primary and Arbor Park Intermediate playgrounds passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
FEMA now requires that a public entity have a current hazard mitigation plan in place before they are eligible for Federal funding for hazard mitigation project and mitigation efforts resulting from natural disasters.
Motion Passed: I move to approve a final resolution for Participation in the Papio Missouri River NRD Multi-hazard Mitigation plan passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve the quote from Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Omaha in the amount of $9,950 for plumbing services to relocate an ice machine at Blair High School passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.6.4. Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. by Zoom (videoconferencing). A report of the committee meeting was given by Brandi Petersen.
Cody Wickham, of DA Davidson, was present via Zoom to discuss the possible refinance of the 2015 bonds. The call date is August 31, 2020. Rates can be locked in 90 days ahead.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the resolution calling the district’s General Obligations Refunding Bonds Services 2015 for redemption prior to maturity passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve the resolution authorizing the issue of General Obligations Refunding Bonds Series 2020 in an amount not to exceed $6,650,000 and related matters with a new maturity date of June 15, 2028 passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve the resolution calling the district’s General Obligations Refunding Bonds Services 2015 for redemption prior to maturity passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Discussion: The rigging system in the high school theatre had failed its annual inspection. The system is original to the building. The cost to replace the system is $110,000.
Motion Passed (As Amended): I move to approve the emergency replacement of the high school auditorium rigging system and not to exceed $110,000 passed with a motion made by Brandi Petersen and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve the District Substitute pay rates for the 2020-21 school year as presented passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Abstain
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.7. Construction Manager at Risk Selection Committee Team Findings and Recommendation
Discuss, consider and take all necessary action with regard to the Findings and Rankings of the Selection Committee for the position of Construction Manager at Risk (CM@R) for the proposed construction of (1) Blair High School administrative office and secure school entry renovations, (2) industrial technology center renovations, and (3) as a possible alternative restroom, concession, and ticket booth facility to be located at Krantz Field, all located on the Blair High School campus and the under the Political Subdivisions Construction Alternatives Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 13-2901, et. seq.
The Construction Manager at Risk Committee met and reviewed six (6) proposals. The committee narrowed it down to three (3) companies; DRAnderson, Boyd Jones and Chever and interviewed each company.
Motion Passed: I move to adopt and approve in their entirety the Findings and Recommendations of the Selection Committee with regard to the selection of the construction manager at risk for the proposed construction of (1) Blair High School Administrative office and secure school entry renovations, (2) industrial technology center renovations, and (3) as a possible alternative, restroom, concession and ticket booth facility to be located at Krantz Field, all located on the Blair High School campus in Blair Nebraska (the Project), attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference as Appendix “1”; Based upon the Findings and Recommendations of the Selection Committee, the Board of Education of this School District should, and does, hereby rank the submitting firms in order of preference for the position of the construction manager at risk under the Act for the Project as follows; D R Anderson Construction 1, Boyd Jones Construction 2, Cheever Construction 3 and authorizes and directs the President of the Board of Education, Superintendent of Schools, and Project Legal Counsel to enter into contract negotiations with the highest ranked firm identified above for the Project according to Board of Education policy, and then, upon completion of such negotiation and all other terms, conditions, and requirements of law, policy, and practice or the invitation for proposals requisite to entering into a contract, present all appropriate contract documents for contract adoption and approval by the Board of Education; and, Thanks the members of the Selection Committee for their service, and all of the firms submitting proposals for their interest in the project and effort in responding to the Request for Proposals for the project passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Lyle Schjodt.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.8. 1005.03-Parental Involvement
Motion Passed: I move to reaffirm existing policy 1005.03-Parental Involvement in the schools passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.9. Student Fees
Motion Passed: I move to approve the 504.20-Student Fees and 504.20R1-Student Fees Schedule as presented passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.10. Approval of New Certified Staff – None
10.11. Acceptance of Resignations
Motion Passed: I move to accept the resignation of certified staff member, Heather Herman, at the end of the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
10.12. Informational Information
- BKA and the weight rooms reopened June 1, 2020.
- Graduation is still set for August 1, 2020.
- Special Board meeting will be held June 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
11. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn the meeting at 8:35 p.m. passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Diana Stier, Acting Secretary Board of Education
Randall Gilson, Ed.D., Superintendent
GENERAL FUND CLAIMS - 6/8/2020
VENDOR, AMOUNT, DESCRIPTION;
ABE'S TRASH SERVICE INC, $2,611.03, TRASH SERVICES; AMERICAN BROADBAND CABLE, $2,309.52, TELEPHONE, INTERNET, & CABLE SERVICES; AMERICAN LIFT & SIGN SERVICE, $50.00, SCOREBOARD LAMPS; AMY ROGERS, $289.92, EMPLOYEE REIMBURSE-OPPORTUNITY ROOM SUPPLIES; APPLE INC, $3,089.00, GRANT FUNDED-IPADS (AP) & TECHONOLOGY SUPPLIES (DF); ARBOR FAMILY COUNSELING, $8,059.00, COUNSELING SERVICES - STUDENTS & EMPLOYEES; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, $669.37, CUSTODIAL & MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; BLAIR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOUNDATION, $1,062.64, REIMBURSE OVERSPENT STEM GRANT-BHS CALCULATORS; BLUE DOOR PEDIATRIC THERAPY, $171.00, SPED SPEECH SERVICES; BOMGAARS, $592.01, GROUNDS SUPPLIES; BOYS TOWN, $26,404.80, SPED TUITION-APRIL 2020; BROOKE ROACH, $26.11, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC, $2,798.93, COPIER SERVICES; CCS PRESENTATION SYSTEMS, $294.67, TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES; CDW GOVERNMENT INC, $1,013.16, TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES & SOFTWARE; CENTERPOINT ENERGY SERVICES LLC, $15,063.11, UTILITIY- GAS (MARCH & APRIL); CITY OF BLAIR, $2,851.16, UTILITY-WATER/SEWER; CONTROL MANAGEMENT INC, $637.50, HVAC MAINTENANCE (OMS); CRISISGO INC, $2,450.00, CRISISGO ON-LINE SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL; CUBBYS INC, $104.50, VEHICLE FUEL-GAS; DICK'S ELECTRIC, $191.50, ELECTRICAL REPAIRS (BUS BARN); EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #3, $33,362.68, SPED-BROOKE VALLEY (APR) & VISION SERVICES (MAR & APR); ENTERPRISE PUBLISHING CO INC, $293.94, LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENTS; ESU COORDINATING COUNCIL, $170.00, SAFETY TRAINING; FORT CALHOUN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, $2,035.16, SPED-OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST SERVICES; GRAINGER, $125.67, CUSTODIAL & MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO INC, $2,000.00, BHS RIGGING SYSTEM; HEARTLAND TIRES & TREADS INC, $2,080.47, VEHICLE MAINTENANCE; HUNTEL COMMUNICATIONS INC, $57.50, DISTRICT PHONE REPAIR; IDEAL PURE WATER, $45.00, PURIFIED WATER SUPPLIES; ILLUMINATE EDUCATION, $412.50, FASTBRIDGE SUBSCIPTION-K-2 ASSESSMENT TOOL; J F AHERN CO, $660.00, SAFETY-SPRINKLER INSPECTIONS; KAPLAN EARLY LEARNING CO, $80.44, PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES; LIL JONESY'S LINES, $1,640.00, PARKING LOT LINES; MECHANICAL SYSTEMS INC, $721.19, HVAC MAINTENANCE (OMS); NAEA, $300.00, ANNUAL DUES; NHSPA, $200.00, NHSPA CRITIQUES; OFFICE DEPOT, $1,396.95, OFFICE & CLASSROOM SUPPLIES; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, $17,000.00, UTILITY- ELECTRICITY; ONESOURCE THE BACKGROUND CK CO, $16.00, BACKGROUND CHECKS; OVERDRIVE INC, $2,000.00, LIBRARY E-BOOKS (OMS); PERRY GUTHERY HAASE GESSFORD, $2,325.46, LEGAL SERVICES; PEST SOLUTIONS 365, $85.00, PEST CONTROL (BHS); POUNDS PRINTING INC, $1,872.01, 2020 CENSUS MAILING & SPED SUPPLIES; PRESTO X CO, $270.00, PEST CONTROL (N,S,DF,AP,OMS); PURPLE COMMUNICATIONS INC., $75.00, SPED-B-3 SPEECH SERVICES; S E SMITH & SONS, $607.72, COVID19-PLEXI GLASS SHIELDS & BHS MAINTEANCE SUPPLIES; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, $50.04, SPED SUPPLIES; SPARTAN STORES LLC, $46.53, SPED SUPPLIES; TALBOT LAW OFFICE P.C. LLC, $196.00, LEGAL SERVICES; THE HOME DEPOT PRO, $1,156.47, CUSTODIAL & MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; THE OMNI GROUP, $21.00, EMPLOYEE BENEFIT-403B FEE; UNITE PRIVATE NETWORKS, $832.08, DISTRICT NETWORK SERVICES; US CELLULAR, $808.40, COVID19-STUDENT INTERNET HOTSPOT SERVICES; VERIZON, $10.02, DISTRICT WIRELESS TELEPHONES; WANDA DOLPHIN, $4.03, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; WINDSTREAM, $26.17, LONG DISTANCE PHONE; Summary, $143,722.36
GENERAL FUND-CHECKS ISSUED TO BE RATIFIED 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
PURPLE COMMUNICATIONS INC., $150.00, SPEECH PATHOLOGY B-3 SERVICES; AMERICAN BROADBAND CABLE, $977.40, TELEPHONE, INTERNET, & CABLE SERVICES; VISA, $3,806.84, AMAZON ORDERS, TRAVEL, DUES, TRAINING & INSERVICE, SUPPLIES, LIBRARY BOOKS, MISC, REPAIRS, MEETINGS, EQUIPMENT, TECHNOLOGY NEEDS, VARIOUS SUPPLIES, MEMBERSHIP DUES, AT&T STUDENT INTERNET HOTSPOTS, COVID19 RELATED SUPPLIES; Summary, $3,806.84
GENERAL FUND-MARCH 2020 PAYROLL & BENEFITS TO BE RATIFIED 6/8/2020
GROSS PAYROLL, $1,190,893.10, GROSS SALARY & WAGES; NET PAYROLL - DIRECT DEPOSITS, $820,898.08, NET PAY CHECKS- DIRECT DEPOSIT TOTALS; NET PAYROLL - MANUAL CHECKS, $0.00, NET PAY CHECKS - MANUAL CHECK TOTALS; NEBRASKA REVENUE NEB EPAY., $44,095.80, NE STATE W/H; OMNI FINANCIAL1 CORP COLL, $8,817.15, P/R DEDUCTION - 403(B) INVESTMENTS; OUTGOING WIRE TO US TREASURY, $280,709.89, FEDERAL W/H, FICA W/H & FICA TAXES; RETIREMENT, $219,769.74, RETIREMENT; VISION SERVICE PLAN INSURANCE CO, $977.01, P/R DEDUCTION - VISION INSURANCE; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO., $3,374.07, EMPLOYEE LTD INSURANCE; SECTION 125, $10,227.54, P/R DEDUCTION - FLEX PLAN CONTRIBUTIONS; BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD, $205,599.69, EMPLOYEE HEALTH & DENTAL INSURANCE; COMBINED HEALTH AGENCIES DRIVE INC., $51.00, P/R DEDUCTION - GARNISHMENT
SAVINGS DEPRECIATION FUND-CHECKS ISSUED TO BE RATIFIED 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
VISA, $1,297.06, AMAZON SCIENCE CURRICULUM ORDERS; Summary, $1,297.06
BOND FUND CLAIMS 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
BOK FINANCIAL, $17,100.00, BOND DEBT SERVICES AND PAYING AGENT FEE; BOK FINANCIAL, $179,887.50, BOND DEBT SERVICES AND PAYING AGENT FEE; BOK FINANCIAL, $768,850.00, BOND DEBT SERVICES AND PAYING AGENT FEE; Summary, $965,837.50
QCPUF CLAIMS 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
BOK FINANCIAL, $58,017.50, QCPUF BOND DEBT SERVICES AND PAYING AGENT FEE; Summary, $58,017.50
LUNCH FUND CLAIMS 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
GRACE LENZ, $94.00, LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND; CONNIE CLARY, $50.15, LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND; ALLEN VAUGHN, $15.85, LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND; THE WALDINGER COMPANY, $3,369.86, GARBAGE DISPOSAL REPAIRS (BHS); S&S PUMPING, $250.00, PUMP GREASE TRAP (BHS); Summary, $3,779.86
BUILDING FUND CLAIMS 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
BCDM ARCHITECTS, $7,725.00, BHS OFFICE RENOVATION (BOND PROJECT); PERRY LAW FIRM, $1,800.00, LEGAL SVCS FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT CONTRACT; Summary, $9,525.00
SAVINGS/DEPRECIATION FUND CLAIMS 6/8/2020
VENDOR, TOTAL, DESCRIPTION;
LITTLE RIVER RESEARCH AND DESIGN, $1,865.50, SCIENCE CURRICULUM (OMS); Summary, $1,865.50
ZNEZ
ENT 6-26-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.