PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Board of Education of Blair Community Schools will meet on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for a Special Board of Education Meeting in the Library at Deerfield Primary, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair NE 68008. The meeting is open to the public for listening and viewing.
Executive Order No. 20-24 ("Order"), permits all public bodies in the state to meet by videoconferencing, telephone conference call, and other telecommunications applications, so long as members of the public and the media are provided access to the meetings in some manner. The Order applies to all public meetings through June 30, 2020. Oral public comment will not be accepted, however, written public comment is always accepted by emailing the Board President at kloseke@blairschools.org.
You may live view the Board meeting by visiting the Blair Community Schools website at www.blairschools.org and by clicking on the June Special Board meeting link that will be provided prior to the start of the meeting.
If you have any questions or need any assistance, please contact Angie Conety, Board Secretary, angie.conety@blairschools.org or 402-426-2610.
Angie Conety, Secretary
Board of Education
ZNEZ
PT 6-23-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.