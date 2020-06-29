PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held before the City of Blair Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Dr., in Blair, Nebraska.
Public Hearings will be held, and recommendation made on the following items:
1. Final Plat application submitted by Sandvold Rentals, LLC, 1103 S 16th St, Blair, NE, for Third Avenue Addition, Lots 1-7, being a platting of Tax Lot 229, Section 7, Township 18, Range 12 East, of the 6th P.M., Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska.
2. Lot Split application submitted by Steve Lourens, 2464 Hollow Rd, Blair, NE for Lot Split of Tax Lot 239 in the Southwest Quarter of the southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 12 East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska.
3. Replat application submitted by Robert Pearson, 2113 Washington St, Blair, NE, for Lots 9 and 10, JPR Addition a replat of Lot 8, JPR Addition, City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska.
4. Replat application submitted by Huber Builders, LLC, 2010 Fieldcrest Dr, Blair, NE, for Lots 88-111, Deerfield Addition, a replat of Lots 84 and 85, Deerfield Addition, an Addition to the City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska.
5. Public hearing to determine whether the real estate described in the 2020 Blight and Substandard Study (Blair core area and South Hwy 30 area) should be declared to be substandard and blighted pursuant to the Nebraska Community Development Law.
The Mayor and City Council will also hold separate public hearings on these applications on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Blair Public Library.
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
