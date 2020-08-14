PUBLIC NOTICE
LIBRARY BOARD NOTICE
The Blair Library Board will hold a Public Meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. in meeting room 2, at the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Dr, Blair, Nebraska. Said meeting is open to the public. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations should contact the Library Director at (402) 426-3617 no later than 4:30 p.m. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
ZNEZ ENT 8-14-20
