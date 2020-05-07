This is quite the week in Enterprise Media Group history.
For the first time in I don't know how long, there will be two different columns appearing in the Arlington Citizen and Washington County Enterprise sports sections.
Citizen readers, you're stuck with me. Enterprise readers, meanwhile, are going to be reading the words of Fort Calhoun senior Grant Hansen.
Now, don't get me wrong, I want you to read Hansen's words. This is not the brilliant sports editor's ego showing. It's just a matter of space available in both newspapers.
Hansen wrote a tremendous column about not taking things for granted and thanking those who helped him establish FC Live Radio — where he broadcasted game after game after game. He was incredibly dedicated with far more knowledge about his teams than even the local newspaper guy, which isn't that hard to believe, I know.
So, here's a passage from Hansen's column, which you can read, in full, on enterprisepub.com/sports come Friday:
“To those of you who are reading this and are going back to school this fall, don’t take anything for granted. Enjoy every conversation, every game and every moment as if it is your last. Work hard and make your communities proud because, pandemic or no pandemic, four years is over in the blink of an eye. I would hope that as a society we take fewer things for granted in the future.”
Please check out the full column when you can!
