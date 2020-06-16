Martial artists took to the green grass at Lions Park on Thursday, practicing their skills with instructors Colette Stricklett and Mike Kermoade.
The Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch, which is located at 1550 Washington St., resumed classes in mid-May after coronavirus precautions closed down fitness centers and gyms across the country in March. Stricklett said she hopes to continue to see more and more of her students return after the pause in training.
In the meantime, some Warrior Training sessions have moved outdoors to be more accommodating thanks to the abundant space. Ian McCarty, 15, Quentin Pratt, 14, Tommy Preister, 11, and Jeremiah Cothran, 8, took part in a juniors class in the Lions Park shade Thursday evening. There are also classes Tuesday and Friday evenings for ages 4-7 and 8-plus.
(0) comments
