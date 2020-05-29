Blair Family YMCA members may return to their gym Monday as apart of its “Phase One” reopening process.
The YMCA will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. to members only, though specific hours, protocols, guidelines and policies will manage how the facility is used through June 12.
“Feels good,” CEO Brandon Palmer said. The Y has been closed since March 17 — eight days after Palmer started in his position.
The Blair facility will be open to all members — ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult — from 6 to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Members ages 60 and older will have the building to themselves from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on those days same days. The facility will remain closed to all visitors on Saturdays and Sundays.
A YMCA release also noted that all members are using the facility at their own risk. They are encouraged to wear a mask, though it is not required, and must maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times. The south and west doors of the Blair facility will be entrances, while members must exit through the east door.
Each aspect of the YMCA facility will have specific rules for use. They are:
• The fitness area of the Y will be open to 50-percent capacity during “Phase One” through June 12.
• In addition, one basketball court may be used by three people per hoop, while the second court will be used at a 10-person limit for pickleball.
• At maximum, four swimmers may use the pool each hour from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only four lanes of the pool will be open. The sauna will remain closed.
• Child watch is closed during “Phase One,” but will be offered during “Phase Two.” The second phase's guidelines will be announced by June 15, according to a YMCA Facebook post. Palmer said there isn't a set number of phases to reopening, noting that will be determined by Direct Health Measures announced by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Several more aspects of the Y facility will be closed during “Phase One.” The game room, outdoor playground, conference room, second-floor youth room and locker room showers will remain closed through June 12. Youth programming, senior programming, water services including the fountains and towel service will not be available.
Cleaning will be done by YMCA staff, but members are to clean all equipment before and after usage. Sanitation stations will be available at the entrances and exit of the facility.
Full guidelines and policies regarding the YMCA's reopening can be found online at blairymca.org. The Blair Family YMCA can be reached by phone at 402-533-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.