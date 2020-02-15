For the full story on district wrestling results and additional photos, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune or go online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
Fifteen Washington County wrestlers qualified for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday with their performances in district competition.
Seven Blair Bears — Hank Frost, Braden Hanson, Tyler Curtis, Treyton Jones, Brody Karls, Dylan Berg and Dex Larsen — qualified in their home gymnasium, while Fort Calhoun's Ely and Lance Olberding qualified at Malcolm.
Arlington's Alex Luttig, Kobe Wilkins, Remington Gay, Josh Miller, Hunter Gilmore and Trevor Cooley also reached their goals of a state tournament qualification in Pierce.
The Class B and C State Championships begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The competition then continues through Saturday.
Here's how district finishes stacked up:
CLASS B DISTRICT 2 TOURNAMENT
Friday-Saturday at Blair High School
Team standings: Hastings 271.5, Blair 148, York 131, O'Neill 108, Adams Central 102, Platteview 99.5, Nebraska City 95, Waverly 81, Schuyler 44, Omaha Concordia 42, Omaha Roncalli 34, Crete 19.
INDIVIDUAL BLAIR RESULTS
(Weight: Wrestler, season record, tourney record, place)
State Qualifiers
126 pounds: Tyler Curtis, 22-10, 5-1, 3rd
132: Brody Karls, 15-4, 3-1, 2nd
138: Hank Frost, 35-12, 3-1, 2nd
145: Dylan Berg, 27-17, 4-0, 1st
160: Treyton Jones, 26-18, 2-1, 2nd
182: Braden Hanson, 33-11, 3-1, 3rd
195: Dex Larsen, 30-11, 2-1, 2nd
Bears
106: Jesse Loges, 25-19, 1-2
113: Luke Frost, 10-29, 0-2
120: Shay Bailey, 3-19, 0-2
152: Duncan Loges, 24-20, 1-2
170: Yoan Camejo, 9-6, 0-2
220: Lance Hume, 27-19, 1-2
285: Brady Soukup, 31-13, 1-2
CLASS B DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT
Friday-Saturday at Pierce High School
Team standings: Pierce 180, Grand Island Northwest 162, Central City 135, Arlington 128, Wahoo 122, Wayne 96, Ralston 91.5, Seward 85, West Point-Beemer 55.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 51.5, Falls City 26.
INDIVIDUAL ARLINGTON RESULTS
(Weight: Wrestler, season record, tourney record, place)
State Qualifiers
120 pounds: Trevor Cooley, 35-12, 2-2, 4th
132: Hunter Gilmore, 49-0, 4-0, 1st
152: Alex Luttig, 41-12, 2-2, 4th
160: Josh Miller, 46-1, 3-0, 1st
182: Kobe Wilkins, 37-4, 3-0, 1st
285: Remington Gay, 46-1, 4-0, 1st
Eagles
195: Travis Warner, 31-15, 1-2
220: JoeSeth McBride, 9-15, 0-2
CLASS C DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
Friday-Saturday at Malcolm High School
Team standings: Fremont Bergan 164.5, Fillmore Central 130, Tri County 117, Wahoo Neumann 115, Syracuse 106, Cross County/Osceola 105, Malcolm 101, Wood River 92, Yutan 85, Norfolk Catholic 76, Fort Calhoun 61, Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Winnebago 36, Ponca 28, HTRS 24, Lincoln Lutheran 11.
INDIVIDUAL FORT CALHOUN RESULTS
(Weight: Wrestler, season record, tourney record, place)
State Qualifiers
106 pounds: Ely Olberding, 42-3, 4-0, 1st
113: Lance Olberding, 40-4, 3-0, 1st
Pioneers
126: Tristan Fuhrman, 3-12, 0-2
132: John McKennan, 14-15, 1-2
138: Cameron Shaner, 18-23, 0-2
152: Ethan Shaner, 4-21, 0-2
170: Mason Touring, 2-10, 0-2
195: Jesse Hartline, 23-22, 1-2
220: Cole Klabunde, 21-17, 1-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.