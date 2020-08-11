Though the school year promises to look different this year, students who need a backpack and supplies will not start empty handed.
The Washington County Back-to-School backpack program will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Blair Police Department parking lot.
Unlike other years, this is a drive-through pickup.
"We are doing our best to keep contact down during COVID-19," Brooke Boswell, outreach assistant at Reach Church said.
Backpacks will be available with slightly different items for grades K-5 and 6-12. The younger elementary age students will receive items such as notebooks, pencils, folders, crayons, markers and an eraser. The older backpacks will include more notebooks and folders, a few more pencils and pens, colored pencils and a calculator.
The church is planning to fill 300 backpacks and will have extra supplies if they need it, Boswell said. "We know the need may be more this year, but are going by last year's numbers," she said.
The Washington County Salvation Army donated the backpacks and worked with Walmart for a Stuff the Bus event.
"We'll also have extra supplies dropped off at the schools for teachers since we know they spend their own money on supplies," Boswell said. "Our main goal is making sure kids are prepared for school and getting school supplies into their hands."
Boswell said anyone who lives in Washington County is qualified to receive the backpacks even if they attend school in Omaha.
Recipients must show proof of school registration or homeschool curriculum with residency at the event.
