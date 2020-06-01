Washington County's total number of lab confirmed COVID-19 case has increased by four, according to a Monday press release from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
There are 32 confirmed cases in the county and 549 in the district, which includes Dodge and Saunders counties.
As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 489 medical beds were available and 153 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 378 ventilators available to area hospitals, 153 were in use, including 49 for confirmed COVID-19.
