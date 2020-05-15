Justice center seeing interior touches and finishes
Interior touches and finishes on multiple areas of the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice are in the process of being complete, said Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Schleifer said the maximum security area of the new justice center was, as of Tuesday, receiving its first coat of paint. He said all interior work in the area must be complete and workers out of the area before the final touch, epoxy flooring, could be installed.
Schleifer also said the finishing touches, such as final paint coatings, were being done in the lower level courthouse areas. Interior finishes in the sheriff's office were being completed, and furniture for the area was already installed.
"It's really starting to look like a finished space," Schleifer said. "Walked the floor with the sheriff's office, they are excited to get in there and use that space."
Deputies and office staff are expected to move in to its new space June 30, around the same time that the maximum security area should be finished and ready for inmates to move in. Before the move in, however, masonry and sanitary sewer line work still needs to be complete. Schleifer said the final footings for a foundation wall on the southeast portion of the building were poured. He said that will allow the foundation wall to be constructed, and then the justice center's sanitary line to be tied into an existing sewer line.
Second internet service contract approved
The board approved entering into a second internet service contract with American Broadband.
In April, the board approved a contract with the internet service provider for $50 a month for two years. The second contract is also for $50 a month, and the service will come from a second internet line entering the Washington County Courthouse from a geographically different point than the building's current internet line.
Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said having two internet lines entering the building from different locations provides redundancy in service in case of a failure along one of the internet lines.
Kramer said American Broadband will pay for the installation of the second internet line.
Change orders approved for roads projects
The board approved two change orders for roads projects on County Road 32 west of Fort Calhoun.
The first change order was $1,273 for additional work needed to construct a box culvert on a stretch of County Road 32 known as the "Calhoun cutoff." Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said crew members had not been able to finish a the southwest portion of the culvert near County Road P35 due to saturated ground.
"There was probably six foot deep of rock they had to haul in to get that solid enough to put that (portion) in there," Hansel said.
In April, the board also approved a change order of $9,450 for the box culvert to remove an unexpected drainage tube under an known existing drainage tube.
Another change order for a project on County Road 32 was also approved on Tuesday for $7,595. Hansel said additional drainage tile, and associated work, has been needed on a project which repaired a dam on the road just west of Fort Calhoun. He said the dam, like the box culvert, also had saturated ground.
The board first discussed repairing the dam, which was in danger of falling, in October 2018. The original agenda item from that date indicated the amount of the project should not exceed $300,000.
Engineering firm hired for bridge inspection
The board approved hiring Speece-Lewis Engineers to complete a fracture critical bridge inspection for the county. The inspection will cost $1,450.
A fracture critical bridge inspection must be completed on occasion to ensure the bridge's fracture critical components, whose failure would be expected to cause a bridge to collapse, are still performing their design function. Hansel said the state of Nebraska had been handling these types of inspections, but recently turned them back over to counties.
Hansel said in an April board meeting discussing the need to complete the inspections, that fracture critical bridge inspections differ from routine inspections.
"The problem is it isn't a simple bridge inspection like I provide," he said. "It's an in depth inspection where every item of the bridge has to be inspected at arms length. It's a very detailed inspection."
Hansel said the county has nine fracture critical bridge inspections to complete, but only one is due this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.