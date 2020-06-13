The Arlington Village Board of Trustees will consider a request from Amanda Le Roux to allow chickens in the village limits at their June 15 meeting.
It's something that Le Roux has wanted for awhile.
"We moved to Arlington in December 2016 and wanted to add them in the summer of 2017," she said. "We looked at the (village) ordinance and realized we couldn't. Before I brought it the board, a lot of people I've talked to said they are interested in bringing in chickens."
For Le Roux, having the ability to have chickens in her yard would serve multiple purposes.
"With six in our family, we go through eggs quite a bit," she said. "We could have fresh eggs and chickens are good for getting rid of ticks, mosquitos and other bugs."
Board Chairman Paul Krause said he does not remember any similar requests being on the agenda in recent history.
"Clerk Niki Herre is looking at neighboring towns for sample ordinances to consider in the meeting discussion,” he said.
Chickens are allowed within the city limits in surrounding areas, including Blair, Fremont, Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln and Grand Island. In Blair, it was allowed beginning in May 2014 with the purchase of an annual permit. The amendment to the city's ban on raising livestock and fowl in an ordinance made an exception for up to six hens. Roosters, ostriches, quail and pheasants were still banned.
Those who apply for the permits in Blair must also convince all residents in a 100-foot radius to sign off on the idea of having chickens as next-door neighbors.
