Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
Every summer, the Cornhusker State Games are preceded by a torch run through Nebraska.
In 1993, Arlington volleyball players and cross-country runners took up a big chunk of miles on the statewide run that spanned Scottsbluff to Lincoln. Andrew Sundberg, Justin Parr, J.P. Rhea, Tricia Barger, David Rhea, Steve Russell, Chad Morrison, Kim Dierks and Suzie Green took turns carrying the torch, covering a 19-mile stretch of US Highway 77 north of Fremont.
“It was nice that the community could participate and show its support for the state games,” said Lynn Johnson, who was Arlington's assistant activities director and volleyball coach at the time.
Eagles cross-country coach Dave Ziola was on board 27 years ago, too.
“We had a lot of folks participate as runners and drivers along the route,” he said. “They took time from their busy schedules to lend support in the spirit of the games.”
In 2020, the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run was done virtually with 893 registered runners from all 93 Nebraska counties taking part to cover 1,847 miles. Lesley Stangl and John McCaig took part, representing Washington County.
The State Games now are set to begin July 17, though many sports have been impacted by coronavirus concerns. A list of sports can be found online at cornhuskerstategames.com.
