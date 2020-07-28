Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.
One Fort Calhoun Little League baseball team stood above the rest in 1972.
The Cornhuskers won their division of Florence Little League play with a 17-7 title game victory. The team, coached by Larry Halford and Dave Curry, earned their title and spot in a season recap of the season printed by the Washington County Enterprise.
Three more Fort Calhoun teams also had their seasons wrapped-up in the article. The Pioneers squad coached by Lyle Gourley started 1-6, but finished 8-8. They upset their league's champs twice during the season.
The Yankees, meanwhile, went 9-9 and finished third in the Florence league's Majors Division. Mike Mallory and John Peters made the all-star team for coach Jack Mantz.
It was Jeff Baker and Bob Smith, however, who earned all-star honors from the Fort Calhoun Stone baseball team. The 7-9 squad was coached by Don Bilderback.
