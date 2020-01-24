Templar wins Tulsa Nationals wrestling title
Three Blair wrestlers recently competed at the 65th Annual Tulsa Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., with Brock Templar earning his age 12 and younger bracket title.
The MWC Wrestling Academy 110-pounder won his finals matchup 1-0 after a 7-0 semifinals decision and a pin during the quarterfinal round. Twenty-nine 110-pound grapplers from around the country were vying for the division championship he won.
Hudson Loges, meanwhile, finished third in the 12U bracket for 80-pounders. The Blair grappler, and MWC teammate of Templar, won his consolation semifinals match 6-3 before taking third with a 3-1 decision.
A third Blair wrestler, Tyson Brown, went 2-2 in the 89-pound bracket of the age 15U division. Brown competes with the Elkhorn Wrestling Club.
The Tulsa Nationals tournament is host to about 2,000 youth wrestlers from 40 states each year, according to the World of Wrestling event's website. It takes place at the Expo Square Pavillion and claims to be “The Real National Championship.”
Basketball Club team wins tourney
The Blair Basketball Club's fourth-grade boys Purple team won a road tournament during the weekend.
The squad earned the Waverly Vike Hoops Tournament last Sunday.
The Club will now host the Hoopstock Classic girls tournament Saturday and Sunday.
— Staff reports
