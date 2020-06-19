The bands are back on for Arlington Summer Sizzle on July 3. The committee received the go ahead from Three Rivers Health Department for the concert.
Now committee member Paul Kaup just hopes for nice weather.
"The Dylan Bloom Band will be a new feature for us," Kaup said.
Chasin' Forty also will perform. The music will start at 6:30 p.m.
Kaup said they are trying to follow the guidelines, and said there will be areas where at-risk people can stay in their vehicles. He also said there is a lot of space to spread out at the park.
"They can hear the band on the radio during the concert and at the fireworks," Kaup said. "The radio station will be posted."
Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
The Arlington Summer Sizzle Facebook page and website will be updated as decisions are made.
The festival had included events including a slow-pitch softball tournament, a walk/run, food, giant water slide and a concert.
In 2019, the festival was extended to three days to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Village of Arlington.
