For the full story on the state wrestling tournament, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune. For daily state updates, return to enterprisepub.com/sports each night.
Two Arlington Eagles and one Fort Calhoun Pioneer will compete for state titles Saturday during the NSAA State Wrestling Championship finals at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Arlington's Josh Miller and Remington Gay, and Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding, will compete for championships after winning semifinals matches Friday night.
Four more Washington County wrestlers — Tyler Curtis, Hunter Gilmore, Hank Frost and Kobe Wilkins — will compete for medals as well, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Then, at 2 p.m., the finals will start at the CHI Health Center.
Olberding to represent FC in finals
On Saturday, Ely Olberding will look to become the first Fort Calhoun state champion since Kenny Chacon in 2009. The freshman will wrestle Wahoo Neumann 106-pounder Aaron Ohnoutka to earn that honor after topping Syracuse's Barret Brandt 4-1 in the Class C semifinals.
Lance Olberding, meanwhile, finished one win short of a medal Friday before his elimination. He finished the season 42-6 at 113 pounds.
The Pioneers are currently tied for 20th in the Class C standings. David City is first with 118 points.
Gay, Miller lead Eagles into Saturday
Gay and Miller will represent the Arlington Eagles during Saturday's Class B finals.
Gay advanced to the 285-pound championship match with a 53-second pin of Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek, and will compete for his 50th win of the season Saturday as well as his second-straight title. He'll face Mike Leatherdale of Wayne, who he defeated 10-4 during last weekend's district tournament.
Miller, meanwhile, advanced to the 160-pound championship match against Hastings' Izaak Hunsley. The junior bested Tyler Nelson of Norris by 7-0 decision to do it.
The Eagles' Gilmore and Wilkins will also compete for medals Saturday. Gilmore lost his first match of the season Friday, falling into contention for third- and fifth-place. He is 51-1 after Friday's 6-2 loss to Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in the 132-pound semifinals.
Wilkins, meanwhile, earned his spot on the final day of the tournament with a 6-1 win against Blair's Braden Hanson. The consolation win pushed his season record to 40-5 and guaranteed him a medal.
The Eagles' Trevor Cooley and Alex Luttig fell short of medals Friday with their state eliminations.
AHS is currently sixth in the Class B state standings with 65 points. Hastings is first with 119.
2 Bears to medal
Two Blair Bears will medal Saturday after their matches Friday at the CHI Health Center.
Tyler Curtis will compete for either third or fifth after dropping his 126-pound semifinals match to Michael Mass of Ralston. The BHS senior fell to 24-11 on the season after the 3-2 tiebreaker loss in overtime.
Hank Frost, meanwhile, will compete for third or fifth after winning his third-round consolation match by 4-2 decision. The 138-pounder improved to 38-13 with his victory over Adams Central's Cameron Kort.
Blair's Brody Karls, Dex Larsen and Braden Hanson were all just one win short of a state medal before they were eliminated. Dylan Berg and Treyton Jones were also eliminated from state competition Friday in Omaha.
The Bears are currently 18th in the Class B team standings.
