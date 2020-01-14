The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team trailed by two points early Saturday at Fort Calhoun High School.
That was before the Bluejays produced a 12-0 run, which resulted in a 10-point first-half lead. They never let the Pioneers back within less than eight the rest of the way.
Fort Calhoun fell to 5-5 — and 2-3 at home — with the 62-47 loss, while Ashland-Greenwood improved to 7-2. The Pioneers are 0-2 since winning the Logan View Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.
Coach TJ O'Connor's home squad started well, jumping out to a 12-6 advantage. Brant Hilzendeger, Kaden Therkildsen and Zane Schwarz all had buckets before Carsen Schwarz put an exclamation point on the opening stretch with a three-point play.
After the Bluejays pulled even at 12, Carsen Schwarz added another bucket — the Pioneers' last until they were able to end Ashland's decisive 12-0 run.
Fort Calhoun eventually trailed 25-17 at halftime, but faced a double-digit deficit for much of the second half. It cut its opposition's lead to nine during the fourth period, 50-41, but the Bluejays responded with 12 points to the Pioneers' six down the stretch.
Schwarz led Fort Calhoun with 15 points in defeat, while Hilzendeger had 14. Ashland sophomore Cale Jacobsen led all scorers with 23.
The Pioneers travel to Louisville tonight and will host Weeping Water on Thursday.
