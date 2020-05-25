NFHS, NSAA release info on reopening
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the NSAA have continued to release information in regards to high school's reopening of activity participation.
The NFHS, the national governing body of high school activities, recently released a three-phase reopening set of guidelines. Points of emphasis include social distancing and the use of face coverings, testing regimens, the development of plans for periodic closures, scheduling, activity-by-activity principles, vulnerable individuals and the “new normal” until a proper COVID-19 cure, vaccine or treatment is readily available.
The national release also called for administrative areas to address including pre-participation physical evaluations, mandatory education, equipment reconditioning, and conduct of conditioning and practice sessions.
The three phases, meanwhile, breakdown into categories: Pre-workout screening, limitations on gatherings, facility cleaning, physical activity and athletic equipment, and hydration. Each phase loosens restrictions, allowing for more and more participation. The details of each phase can be found online at nfhs.org under the NFHS News category on the main page.
The NSAA, meanwhile, released a document concerning frequently asked questions about the June 1 reopening of weight rooms. Here's a summary of the answers provided to the 11 questions:
• Gym use is allowed, but with only 10 athletes at a time with 6 feet of social distancing
• One group of 10 or less students are allowed to condition outside
• Indoor and outdoor groups of 10 can condition at the same time, but not intermingle
• 10 athletes can lift and 10 can condition in the gym, provided they aren't in the same room
• Multiple weight rooms can be used at the same time with a 10 person limit per room
• Schools are only allowed to use existing weight rooms
• The number 10 does not include one coach who can stay with the same group
• The number of gyms, weight rooms and the outside area determine how many students can train at once
• Spotters should maintain social distance, but help when necessary
• Sanitation of rooms and equipment should take place before, during and after all sessions
• Dance and cheer practices are prohibited along with all other sports and activity practices
More camping opportunities reopen
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission opened first-come, first-serve camping Friday at Smith Falls State Park, 35 state recreation areas and wildlife management areas for all camping units and tents.
The opening was brought about by overwhelming demand even with park facilities closed, which they will remain. The 35 state recreation areas that will be open include Alexandria, Bluestem, Box Butte, Bridgeport, Buffalo Bill, Cheyenne, Conestoga, Cottonwood Lake, Dead Timber, Enders, Gallagher Canyon, Keller Park, Lake Maloney, Long Pine, Memphis, North Loup, Olive Creek, Pelican Point, Red Willow, Riverview Marina, Rock Creek Lake, Rockford, Sandy Channel, Sherman, Stagecoach, Summit, Sutherland, Swanson, Union Pacific, Verdon, Wagon Train, Walgren Lake, War Axe and Wildcat Hills.
Additional Game and Parks camping locations will remain reservation only. Advanced reservations can be made online at outdoornebraska.gov/reservations.
Golf championships moved to Oakland Golf Club
The Nebraska Golf Association (NGA) recently moved the Nebraska Girls' and Junior Match Play Championships from Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island to Oakland Golf Club.
The championship dates will now be June 16-19 in Oakland. More information about NGA's championships can be found online at nebgolf.org/competitions/schedule/.
— Staff reports
