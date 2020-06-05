Doane's Wick earns academic honor
Doane University runner Alec Wick, a Blair High School graduate, was recently named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 3 team for the Track & Field/Cross Country Men's Division.
Wick was the Great Plains Athletic Conference Male Athlete of the Year for cross-country and was named runner of the week five times.
The full Academic All-District 3 team will be announced later this month with the Tiger as one of 46 finalists. He is a mathematics major.
Camping opportunities, swim beaches restored
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reopened more camping opportunities in state parks Thursday when temporary restrictions on recreational vehicles and tent camping was removed.
Designated beaches and swimming areas also opened, according to a press release.
All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites are available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents. Campers can make reservations online for previously reservable sites or use first-come first-serve sites across the state.
The Game and Parks release also noted the following measures:
- Park areas that accommodate advance reservations can be filled up to 50 percent.
- The maximum length of stay is seven days.
- Shower houses and modern restrooms are open.
- Outdoor playgrounds are open.
- Designated beaches and swimming areas are open.
The Commission also reminded guests to practice social distancing to ensure Directed Health Measure compliance amid the COVID-19 health situation.
EMC releases winter academic honors
The Eastern Midlands Conference recently released its All-Academic Award recipients for this past school year's winter season.
Blair High School wrestlers Treyton Jones, Hank Frost, Brody Karls, Lance Hume, Braden Hanson, Dylan Berg and Dex Larsen were honored as were boys basketball players Luke Mathiesen, Sam Lawton, Holden Schrick, Cade Ulven and Nolan Ulrich.
BHS girls basketball players recognized were Madyson Ray, Sophia Grantham and Maicy Lourens. Academic Award recipients were juniors and seniors with 3.5 GPAs or higher.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.